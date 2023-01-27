Submit a Tip
Victim of Marion County shooting dies of injuries, officials say

Marion County Sheriff's Office
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A person who was shot earlier this month in the Pee Dee has died, according to authorities.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the victim of the Jan. 9 incident on Danny Drive has since succumbed to their injuries, according to their family. Their identity has not been released.

Deputies were called after reports of gunfire and “someone in the residence fell and was bleeding.”

According to the report, responding deputies found a man inside the home shot in the back, whom EMS gave first aid and transported to Mcleod Regional Medical Center in Florence.

Detectives on the scene found several casings in the roadway and outside the house, the report states, and deputies saw several bullet holes in the front of the house, windows, the door, and the back of the house.

Family members told deputies they arrived home at the same time as deputies and EMS crews and did not know what happened.

No other homes in the area were damaged, according to the report.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-423-8399 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-274-6372.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

