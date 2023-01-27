Submit a Tip
TRAFFIC ALERT: Three-car crash blocks lanes on Highway 90 in Longs area

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the wreck around 6:30 a.m. Friday in the area of Highway...
Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the wreck around 6:30 a.m. Friday in the area of Highway 90 near Highway 22.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A three-car crash has blocked lanes during the Friday morning rush hour in the Longs area.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the wreck around 6:30 a.m. in the area of Highway 90 near Highway 22.

No one was hurt in the crash.

People are being asked to take an alternate route to avoid delays and for the safety of those investigating and clearing the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.

1 hospitalized after crash involving Robeson County school bus