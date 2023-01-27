TRAFFIC ALERT: Three-car crash blocks lanes on Highway 90 in Longs area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A three-car crash has blocked lanes during the Friday morning rush hour in the Longs area.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the wreck around 6:30 a.m. in the area of Highway 90 near Highway 22.

No one was hurt in the crash.

People are being asked to take an alternate route to avoid delays and for the safety of those investigating and clearing the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.

