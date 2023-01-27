Submit a Tip
North Myrtle Beach parking registration now open to residents, property owners

(wmbf)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Registration is now open for North Myrtle Beach drivers to register to park for the upcoming busy season.

The city said Friday that registration can be done online or in person at 904 2nd Avenue North for residents and non-resident property owners. The in-person office hours are Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., per the city.

Parking registration for non-residents who live in Horry County opens Feb. 15 at 10 a.m., with spots limited to the first 200 on a first-come, first-serve basis. This registration will also only be online.

Decals are also no longer required for most vehicles. Instead, parking will be enforced through license plate recognition. A similar system is also being implemented in Surfside Beach.

Golf carts, however, will still require decals on the front windshield. If the cart does not have a windshield, the decal should be placed next to the SCDMV permit on the front.

The city also provided two support phone numbers for those with questions:

  • For vehicle registration or golf cart decal-related questions - 843-663-8650
  • For other parking-related questions (i.e. citations, payment machines, parking apps) - 843-480-3711

Paid parking season in North Myrtle Beach runs from March 1 until Oct. 31.

Click here for more information.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

