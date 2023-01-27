Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Man wins $10 million grand prize playing lottery scratch-off game

A player won the top prize in a $10 million scratch-off game.
A player won the top prize in a $10 million scratch-off game.(California Lottery)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (Gray News) - A man won the top prize playing a lottery scratch-off game in California.

The California Lottery announced Louis Farillas of San Pedro played the 10 Million Dollar Titanium Black Scratchers game, and his $30 purchase turned into a $10 million payout.

The lottery said Farillas opted to receive an annual check of $400,000 for the next 25 years instead of taking the lump sum.

Farillas wasn’t the only recent winner in California, as the lottery announced a $2 million winner for its Instant Prize Crossword game and a $1 million winner on a Power 10′s scratch-off ticket.

California Lottery funds toward public education totaled $1.88 billion in the 2020-21 fiscal year.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston-based BBQ restaurant opening Myrtle Beach location
Charleston-based BBQ restaurant opening Myrtle Beach location
Crews respond to watercraft in distress call in North Myrtle Beach
23-year-old still missing after boat takes on water in North Myrtle Beach area
Jalen Amari Campbell
Teens arrested in Socastee charged in N.C. homicide, deputies say
Trevor Seward was found guilty of shooting and killing Irene Pressley (source: Williamsbug...
Federal jury convicts S.C. man of killing postal carrier over marijuana package delivery
The Red Springs community held a vigil on Wednesday night for the victims of a deadly shooting...
‘I knew all of them’: Red Springs community holds vigil for victims in triple homicide

Latest News

VIDEO: Mullins police arrest man after short chase, drugs and money seized
.
VIDEO: HCS families raise concerns over bus laws
VIDEO: Man arrested in Robeson County triple murder faces new charges, records show
VIDEO: Man arrested in Robeson County triple murder faces new charges, records show
A heavy, soaking rain arrives late Sunday
FIRST ALERT: Chilly start Saturday, heavy rain arrives late this weekend
A film based on the bestselling romance novel “It Ends With Us” will star Blake Lively as Lily...
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni to star in ‘It Ends With Us’ movie, Colleen Hoover confirms