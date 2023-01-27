Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Man who proclaimed innocence after 2002 murder conviction dies in prison

The family of John Keith Calvin, a man imprisoned for a 2002 murder conviction, said he died in...
The family of John Keith Calvin, a man imprisoned for a 2002 murder conviction, said he died in prison from colon cancer Wednesday.(Kansas Department of Corrections)
By Angie Ricono and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A man serving time for a 2002 murder conviction has died in prison Wednesday morning from cancer, his family said.

Last month, the family of John Keith Calvin said he was diagnosed with colon cancer and pleaded for a compassionate release so he could die at home or in hospice. A U.S. district judge denied his request.

KCTV reports that Calvin’s cancer was very aggressive, and he died without family by his side in the El Dorado Correctional Facility at 56 years old.

Calvin was convicted of murdering John Coates in 2002 but had always claimed he was innocent.

Calvin said he was used in connection to the murder. He said he was asked to make a delivery to the victim’s door. When Coates opened the door, he was shot and killed.

Calvin said he did not know about the plan and ran from the scene. He said he also told his family to call the police.

Another man, Melvin White, confessed to the killing and supported Calvin’s version of events of that night.

“I did it,” White said in a prior interview with KCTV. “I feel bad. I should be doing the time, not him. I’m the one who pulled the trigger.”

White took a plea deal and served 54 months in prison. However, Calvin refused a plea deal and always maintained his innocence.

Calvin’s attorney, Cheryl Pilate, released a statement on Wednesday.

“John Keith Calvin died an innocent man,” the statement said. “Everyone knew this, and a whole community fought for him. John Calvin will have a long legacy, and his fight against injustice will continue.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bottle of Fireball Cinnamon, left; Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, right.
Mini-bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky and it’s led to a lawsuit
Samantha Watts, Jonathan Watts, Amber Watts, Ryan Porter, Josh Brown
All suspects arrested, charged in connection to N.C. man found dead in Horry County
Justin Lindsay
N.C. man pleads guilty, sentenced in deadly Horry County hit-and-run
Jalen Amari Campbell
Teens arrested in Socastee charged in N.C. homicide, deputies say
Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins shows the victims of a shooting Tuesday in Red Springs....
Sheriff on Robeson County triple homicide victims: ‘We’ve basically taken away a family’

Latest News

.
VIDEO: HCS families raise concerns over bus laws
VIDEO: Mullins police arrest man after short chase, drugs and money seized
VIDEO: Man arrested in Robeson County triple murder faces new charges, records show
VIDEO: Man arrested in Robeson County triple murder faces new charges, records show
.
VIDEO: Police: Child suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ after accidental shooting in Florence
VIDEO: 5th arrest made in death of Florence man allegedly kidnapped, held in dog kennel