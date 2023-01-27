‘I love running in there’: Hundreds to take ‘polar plunge’ in Myrtle Beach for Special Olympics

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Chilly temperatures cause some of us to avoid the beach this time of year, but hundreds will put on their bathing suits and take a dip in the Atlantic Ocean for the 18th annual Myrtle Beach Polar Plunge on Saturday.

The Myrtle Beach Polar Plunge started almost two decades ago as a freezing but fun way to raise money so Special Olympic athletes can train and compete.

The event is put on by the fundraising group, Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics. Law enforcement officers from across Horry County raise money for the Special Olympics and help carry the Flame of Hope into the opening ceremony.

The polar plunge started in Myrtle Beach but has since grown to 10 different plunges across the state.

It’s only $50 to take the plunge and every dollar raised goes towards Special Olympic athletes’ training, travel and competitions.

Polar Plunge Director Marcus Rhodes said they’ve raised more than $72,000 so far.

“We use to have fundraisers and we would raise a little bit of money for the Special Olympics, but the real energy and magic came when we tried to find something our entire community could participate in, and of course, the polar plunge has been the magic for us,” said Rhodes.

Sal Drake, a Special Olympics athlete and polar plunger, said he looks forward to bracing for the cold and taking the plunge every year. His one piece of advice: keep it quick.

“The polar plunge is fun. I love running in there. I just dunk my head and run out,” said Rhodes.

His mother, Teresa Rhodes, said watching Sal brace the cold water every January always gets them excited for the Special Olympics.

“He has a ball. I mean if he goes into his knees or if he goes into his shoulders, no matter what, it’s just the whole excitement before the big party,” said Teresa.

It’s not too late to get in on the Myrtle Beach Polar Plunge. You can sign up online by clicking here.

You can also sign up when you arrive.

Here are the four different plunge times:

10:30 a.m.

11:30 a.m.

12:30 p.m.

1:30 p.m.

The Myrtle Beach Polar Plunge takes place Saturday, January 28 at Sands Ocean Club Resort.

