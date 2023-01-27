Horry County Schools teacher placed on administrative leave following arrest

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A teacher with Horry County Schools has been placed on leave after being arrested earlier this week.

Online records show Kimberly Bone, of Surfside Beach, was arrested early Thursday by the Surfside Beach Police Department. She’s charged with third-degree assault and battery along with kidnapping. Bone was released later that day on a $4,000 bond.

An HCS spokesperson confirmed that Bone has been employed by the district since October 2018. She served as an alternative education teacher at the SOAR Academy.

The district placed her on administrative leave with pay on Friday.

WMBF News has reached out to the Surfside Beach Police Department for more details.

