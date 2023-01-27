Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Horry County Schools teacher placed on administrative leave following arrest

Kimberly Bone
Kimberly Bone(JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A teacher with Horry County Schools has been placed on leave after being arrested earlier this week.

Online records show Kimberly Bone, of Surfside Beach, was arrested early Thursday by the Surfside Beach Police Department. She’s charged with third-degree assault and battery along with kidnapping. Bone was released later that day on a $4,000 bond.

An HCS spokesperson confirmed that Bone has been employed by the district since October 2018. She served as an alternative education teacher at the SOAR Academy.

The district placed her on administrative leave with pay on Friday.

WMBF News has reached out to the Surfside Beach Police Department for more details.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston-based BBQ restaurant opening Myrtle Beach location
Charleston-based BBQ restaurant opening Myrtle Beach location
Crews respond to watercraft in distress call in North Myrtle Beach
23-year-old still missing after boat takes on water in North Myrtle Beach area
Jalen Amari Campbell
Teens arrested in Socastee charged in N.C. homicide, deputies say
Trevor Seward was found guilty of shooting and killing Irene Pressley (source: Williamsbug...
Federal jury convicts S.C. man of killing postal carrier over marijuana package delivery
The Red Springs community held a vigil on Wednesday night for the victims of a deadly shooting...
‘I knew all of them’: Red Springs community holds vigil for victims in triple homicide

Latest News

VIDEO: Mullins police arrest man after short chase, drugs and money seized
.
VIDEO: HCS families raise concerns over bus laws
VIDEO: Man arrested in Robeson County triple murder faces new charges, records show
VIDEO: Man arrested in Robeson County triple murder faces new charges, records show
A heavy, soaking rain arrives late Sunday
FIRST ALERT: Chilly start Saturday, heavy rain arrives late this weekend
Former attorney Alex Murdaugh watches footage in court Friday of his interview with an...
LIVE: Day 5: 2nd day of testimony begins in Murdaugh murder trial