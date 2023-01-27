Horry County parents raise concerns about school bus stop safety

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County parents are questioning what the state law says about school bus stops.

A Facebook post, made by a mom, recalls an alleged incident involving a Carolina Forest school bus stop.

The post explains, " We had a dad who was parked on a side street when the bus had the red lights on arm out, go through the red lights and turn right.”

Horry County Schools, Lisa Bourcier said, the school district is aware of incidents involving people driving past a stopped school bus. She said this is something they’ve known about for a few years.

Bourcier said Horry County Schools drop off and pick up about 25,000 students each day, with the county being so large and so populated it’s about both parents and students are aware to keep everyone safe.

“Especially a lot of these larger neighborhoods where it’s very crowded with homes and cars and vehicles. Not only is the safety right when they get off the bus, but those students are walking to their homes,” said Bourcier.

Parents tell WMBF News, they’re confused about what the state laws say about what a driver can and cannot do when a school bus is stopped and dropping students off.

According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, drivers must stop for the entire time a school bus is stopped with its red or amber lights flashing.

Public Safety also states that includes two-lane roads, meaning both lanes have to stop, whether you’re behind the bus or facing it.

