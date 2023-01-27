History uncovered as Conway City Hall undergoes renovations

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s no surprise that more than a century-old building still stands to honor its legacy in the City of Conway.

Many people walk past the iconic Conway City Hall, which was built in 1825 by architect Robert Mills.

The building known for its architectural design and history used to be two separate buildings. The building facing Main Street used to serve as the original Horry County Courthouse while the other facing Third Avenue, once housed the police and fire departments.

As time went on, however, the building needed renovations.

Construction crews began making renovations just inside the building with the purpose of maximizing the space for a growing staff.

Crews have since torn down walls and even ripped off carpets, but some crew members were not expecting to find much history within those walls.

“There were some windows some arches. The original flooring, some of the original bricks that have been covered,” said Robert Cooper, a building official with the city.

The city hall building still contains many hidden treasures. The building was an iconic staple in Conway during its glory days.

“There just some beautiful story that we never really want to lose, and we want people who aren’t from here to be inquisitive and to learn about what this building means to Conway,” said city spokesperson June Wood.

Mills’s architectural design was known in the city because of its many archways. The city wants to preserve just that.

“Well before we started I read a lot of Robert Mills just to make sure - so I knew he likes arches,” said Cooper “People don’t do work like they used to. You can see the ceilings here. People don’t do that kind of work. Is neat to put it back like it was.”

The building will have a new look along with new offices, a new security system and a new meeting room.

But that history will still be preserved, as the courthouse and the outside of the building will remain the same.

“We wanted to stick to what this building had originally been made to what it looked like, but we also needed to make some real renovations to the building due to its age,” said Wood.

The c ity had a budget of $500,000 for the renovations. It’s unclear when they will be completed.

