Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

The Grand Strand Bridal Expo is set for this weekend

By TJ Ross
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s time for The Grand Strand Bridal Expo!!!

The show is going to continue to have all the same familiar faces, some similar designs, and amazing talent as always.

However they are super excited to be announcing soon some new partnerships, state of the art production elements, and overall a fresh new push into an exciting time for the Grand Strand wedding industry.

The first annual Grand Strand Bridal Expo will be held Sunday January 29th 2023 at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center from 1-5pm.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston-based BBQ restaurant opening Myrtle Beach location
Charleston-based BBQ restaurant opening Myrtle Beach location
Crews respond to watercraft in distress call in North Myrtle Beach
23-year-old still missing after boat takes on water in North Myrtle Beach area
Jalen Amari Campbell
Teens arrested in Socastee charged in N.C. homicide, deputies say
Trevor Seward was found guilty of shooting and killing Irene Pressley (source: Williamsbug...
Federal jury convicts S.C. man of killing postal carrier over marijuana package delivery
The Red Springs community held a vigil on Wednesday night for the victims of a deadly shooting...
‘I knew all of them’: Red Springs community holds vigil for victims in triple homicide

Latest News

Ripley's Aquarium Sloth Valley
Hang in there, big things are coming to Ripley’s Aquarium this year and beyond
Brava MedSpa 0126
Brava MedSpa unveils new weight loss injections
Grand Strand Today - Grand Strand Bridal Expo Part 5
Grand Strand Today - Grand Strand Bridal Expo Part 4