Former North Myrtle Beach firefighter charged with sex crimes involving minor in Greenville County

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A former North Myrtle Beach Firefighter is facing charges involving a minor in another part of the state.

Records show Kevin Polich was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center on Thursday and is charged with criminal solicitation of a minor as well as first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He remains behind bars in Greenville County as of around 11:30 a.m. Friday.

In a statement provided to WMBF News, the City of North Myrtle Beach confirmed that Polich was a firefighter with the city but has since been terminated.

“We were shocked to learn about these allegations, and the city will fully cooperate with law enforcement and any other investigating agencies as needed. Crimes against minors in any form are reprehensible, and have devastating effects on children, families, and communities.”

Online records show Polich was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Conway on Wednesday before his extradition. Details regarding his arrest and charges were not immediately available.

WMBF News has reached out to authorities in Greenville County for more information.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

