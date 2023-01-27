FIRST ALERT: Cool Friday on tap, nice weekend before rain arrives
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Despite a chilly start, the sunshine continues today and into the first half of the weekend! Rain chances return Sunday evening and into the start of next week.
CHILLY TODAY
A frosty start for many of you as you step out the door this morning. Temperatures continue to fall and will be in the low-mid 30s as you begin the day.
It will take some time but temperatures will slowly climb through the morning. Abundant sunshine will warm us up steadily into the lower 50s today. The jacket or extra layer is a great idea throughout today. Today is the coldest day we’ve seen all week.
SUNNY SATURDAY
The first half of the weekend looks great! Despite a cold start with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s, highs will rebound back to where we should be for this time of year. Look for sunshine and highs in the mid-upper 50s for the afternoon hours Saturday.
A few more clouds will arrive Saturday afternoon. We remain rain-free for the first half of the weekend.
RAIN RETURNS LATE SUNDAY
Our next weather maker arrives on Sunday, increasing the clouds quickly throughout the day. While we will remain dry through the morning, rain chances will quickly increase as we approach the evening hours. Rain chances will be at their highest overnight and into early Monday morning.
Expect rounds of downpours, gusty winds and great sleeping weather for the overnight hours Sunday.
It’s important to note that severe weather is not expected but ponding on the roadways is likely for Monday’s morning commute. Most areas will see between 1″ and 2″ late Sunday night and into Monday morning.
