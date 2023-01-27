Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Cool Friday on tap, nice weekend before rain arrives

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:40 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Despite a chilly start, the sunshine continues today and into the first half of the weekend! Rain chances return Sunday evening and into the start of next week.

CHILLY TODAY

A frosty start for many of you as you step out the door this morning. Temperatures continue to fall and will be in the low-mid 30s as you begin the day.

Highs will struggle to climb today, only reaching the low 50s this afternoon.
Highs will struggle to climb today, only reaching the low 50s this afternoon.(WMBF)

It will take some time but temperatures will slowly climb through the morning. Abundant sunshine will warm us up steadily into the lower 50s today. The jacket or extra layer is a great idea throughout today. Today is the coldest day we’ve seen all week.

SUNNY SATURDAY

The first half of the weekend looks great! Despite a cold start with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s, highs will rebound back to where we should be for this time of year. Look for sunshine and highs in the mid-upper 50s for the afternoon hours Saturday.

Not a bad weekend! Rain chances move in LATE Sunday.
Not a bad weekend! Rain chances move in LATE Sunday.(WMBF)

A few more clouds will arrive Saturday afternoon. We remain rain-free for the first half of the weekend.

RAIN RETURNS LATE SUNDAY

Our next weather maker arrives on Sunday, increasing the clouds quickly throughout the day. While we will remain dry through the morning, rain chances will quickly increase as we approach the evening hours. Rain chances will be at their highest overnight and into early Monday morning.

Look for rain to begin Sunday evening. Most of the day Sunday is dry before widespread rain...
Look for rain to begin Sunday evening. Most of the day Sunday is dry before widespread rain moves in late.(WMBF)

Expect rounds of downpours, gusty winds and great sleeping weather for the overnight hours Sunday.

Monday could be a slow morning commute with downpours around.
Monday could be a slow morning commute with downpours around.(WMBF)

It’s important to note that severe weather is not expected but ponding on the roadways is likely for Monday’s morning commute. Most areas will see between 1″ and 2″ late Sunday night and into Monday morning.

1-2" of rain looks likely for the beaches with up to an inch for far inland areas through...
1-2" of rain looks likely for the beaches with up to an inch for far inland areas through Monday. Plenty of time to sort out the data through the weekend.(WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston-based BBQ restaurant opening Myrtle Beach location
Charleston-based BBQ restaurant opening Myrtle Beach location
Jalen Amari Campbell
Teens arrested in Socastee charged in N.C. homicide, deputies say
Trevor Seward was found guilty of shooting and killing Irene Pressley (source: Williamsbug...
Federal jury convicts S.C. man of killing postal carrier over marijuana package delivery
Jerry Stoots, the all-time winningest baseball coach in South Carolina history was found dead...
Hall of fame coach identified as 1 of 2 bodies recovered from Lake Moultrie
The Red Springs community held a vigil on Wednesday night for the victims of a deadly shooting...
‘I knew all of them’: Red Springs community holds vigil for victims in triple homicide

Latest News

Expect frost around early Friday morning
FIRST ALERT: Chilly start Friday, more rain arrive later this weekend
Highs will climb into the mid 50s today under plenty of sunshine. It's breezy today!
FIRST ALERT: Brisk & windy end to the work week
.
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT| Warm & windy, a few severe storms possible this afternoon
.
VIDEO: Warm & windy, a few severe storms possible this afternoon