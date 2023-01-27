Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Chilly start Saturday, heavy rain arrives late this weekend

A heavy, soaking rain arrives late Sunday
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another round of heavy rain is set to arrive late this weekend.

SUNNY SATURDAY

Beautiful weather Saturday as mainly sunny skies continue throughout the day. It will be another chilly start with temperatures hovering in the lower 30s to start the day.

Despite the full sunshine, temperatures will be slow to climb. Expecting afternoon highs to top around 56°.

Beautiful start to the weekend
SUNDAY CHANGES

The clouds will be on the increase early Sunday, turning overcast through the morning. The good news despite the clouds, rain chances will hold off until late Sunday evening.

Temperatures turn warmer Sunday, pushing into the mid-60s through the afternoon. We’ll begin to see showers shortly after sunset with the rain turning heavy and steady at times overnight. We’ll keep the rain going into Monday morning, slowly clearing by lunchtime Monday.

Heavy rain arrives late on Sunday
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT| Warm & windy, a few severe storms possible this afternoon