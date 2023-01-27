Deputies: ‘Dozens of bullets’ fired at homes in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after shots were fired at a number of Georgetown County homes late Thursday.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 100 block of Meadow Street shortly after 8 p.m. The department said “dozens of bullets” were fired at three occupied homes and another with no one inside.

Deputies added that a dark-colored, four-door sedan with a rear spoiler was also seen speeding away from the scene going toward Mercer Avenue.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GCSO at 843-546-5102.

