Day 5: Murdaugh jury to hear 2nd full day of testimony in murder trial

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Testimony will continue Friday morning in Colleton County as prominent Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh stands trial for the murders of his wife and youngest son.

Court is expected to resume at 9:30 a.m.

The first person to testify Thursday was the first officer to arrive at the crime scene where Murdaugh’s wife and son were gunned down. Murdaugh is charged with those killings on June 7, 2021, at the family’s hunting property in the Islandton community of rural Colleton County.

Throughout the day’s testimony, bodycam footage from law enforcement officers who responded to the property played in monitors in the courtroom. Visitors in the courtroom did not see the images because monitors were turned away from the gallery. Defense attorneys Jim Griffin and Dick Harpootlian periodically held a cardboard box lid in front of the monitor at the defense table, shielding their client from having to see the footage.

Still, at several times during the trial Thursday, Murdaugh became emotional as officers described what they saw that night.

Colleton County Sgt. Daniel Greene, the first officer to arrive after Murdaugh called 911 to report his wife, Maggie; and youngest son, Paul, were seriously hurt, noted that the suspect was upset but that he had no tears in his eyes.

Some footage showed Greene questioning Murdaugh and protecting the crime scene, since the two victims were obviously dead.

Murdaugh’s lawyer questioned Greene at length on what he did at the scene, suggesting that officers disturbed potential evidence by walking around in the dark without flashlights, failing to look for shoe prints or tire tracks, and standing near the bodies after it was established that they had died.

He testified that when he arrived, he saw Murdaugh talking on the phone, standing near where the bodies were found, with a shotgun resting against his truck that Murdaugh said he grabbed for protection.

“He was upset, but I didn’t see any visible tears,” Greene said.

Later Thursday, Colleton County Sheriff’s Capt. Jason Chapman testified that he noticed that too, but he said Murdaugh did look tormented.

“Not everyone cries. I don’t have an issue with that,” Chapman said,

The deputy testified that Murdaugh seemed to settle down and pay attention to parts of the investigation, such as when deputies tried to follow tire marks.

Prosecutors suggested in their questioning that he might be making sure his alibi was sticking. The defense suggested he wanted the killer or killers of his wife and son found and perked up when he thought there might be clues for investigators to follow.

Much of the defense’s cross examination centered on protecting evidence at the crime scene. Harpootlian asked Greene why he didn’t indicate to state crime scene agents about possible tire tracks and footprints. Greene said it wasn’t his job.

Harpootlian asked why another officer went into a feed room behind Paul Murdaugh’s body. Greene said he didn’t know, but that officers were doing their best to protect the evidence.

“Best? To walk in an area where there is blood, where there is brain matter?” Harpootlian said.

Later testimony from other deputies said the officer only went into the room to help lift the sheet on Paul Murdaugh’s body straight up to check if there was a weapon near or under his body. Chapman said he didn’t want to drag the sheet across the body and possibly dislodge evidence.

Murdaugh rocked back and forth with his head down and wiped his eyes as the condition of the bodies was discussed.

Murdaugh appeared to be distraught several other times during graphic testimony, as officers and first responders talked about how his son’s brain was ripped away by the shotgun blast and was found by his feet, and that his wife had a hole in her head big enough to see her skull cavity.

Prosecutors also had the 911 call played in court, during which a deeply upset and agitated Murdaugh told the operator several times that neither his son or wife was breathing and asked for an ambulance to hurry.

Murdaugh also faces about 100 charges related to other crimes, including money laundering, stealing millions from clients and the family law firm, tax evasion and trying to get a man to fatally shoot him so his surviving son could collect a $10 million life insurance policy. He was being held in jail without bail on those counts before he was charged with murder.

Prosecutors have listed more than 200 potential state witnesses, but it is not clear whether they intend to call everyone to testify on the list.

