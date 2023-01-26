Teens arrested in Socastee charged in N.C. homicide, deputies say

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Two teenagers arrested in the Socastee area this week now face charges in connection to a homicide in North Carolina.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Jalen Amari Campbell and a 17-year-old juvenile were each arrested this week. The juvenile was taken into custody Tuesday, but no further details about their arrest were made available due to their age.

Campbell, meanwhile, was arrested early Wednesday and is charged with murder in North Carolina. He’s being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a fugitive warrant as of Thursday.

Deputies said the charge stems from an incident that happened Monday in Tabor City. Deputies were called to the area of Old Dothan Road, where 18-year-old Jeremiah Nyree Long was found with a gunshot wound. After efforts to provide first aid, Long was then taken to a hospital where he later died.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at 910-642-6551.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.