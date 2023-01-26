Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Surfside Beach implementing license plate recognition for residents during paid parking season

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – If you’re a Surfside Beach resident, your license plate will be considered your parking decal during the busy season.

The town is moving away from using physical decals that residents stick on their windshields.

Instead, the town is transitioning to License Plate Recognition (LPR) to enforce parking.

When a person registers their vehicle for a decal, the license plate will be added to the LPR system instead of having a physical decal. Then parking attendants will scan the license to make sure it’s valid and in the system.

MORE INFORMATION | Surfside Beach Parking Registration Information

Full-time, year-round residents will be able to register the number of vehicles within their household. Part-time residents and property owners are entitled to two registrations, with the option to purchase more registrations for $40 each.

As for golf carts, those will still receive a physical decal.

The decal will be registered to the address and will count against the allotment of decals depending on a person’s residency status.

The tentative start date for parking registration will be Feb. 6.

Paid parking in Surfside Beach starts back up on March 1 and continues through Oct. 31.

