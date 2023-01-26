Sheriff: Juvenile charged with murder, attempted murder in Darlington County shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 17-year-old in Darlington County is facing charges including murder after a shooting on January 20.

Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr. said deputies responded to the call around 3:30 p.n. of a shooting on Syracuse Street. Hudson Jr. said two juveniles were shot, one did not survive.

The sheriff’s office has now arrested a 17-year-old and charged them with murder, two counts of attempted murder, criminal conspiracy and misprision of a felon.

Details are limited at this time.

