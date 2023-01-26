Residents in Scotland Co. allowed to return home after law enforcement finds no explosives

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Residents in a Scotland County community were asked to evacuate their homes Wednesday night while authorities searched for potential explosives on a property near NC-79.

Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey said deputies were working at a residence on NC-79 near Rockingham Road due to possible explosives on the property.

Around 7:30 p.m. Scotland County Capt. Randy Dover confirmed residents were given the all-clear by law enforcement to return to their homes after explosive unit crews searched and confirmed there were no explosives.

Residents living in the area on NC-79 between Springmill Road and Smith Road were asked by authorities to evacuate their homes, while drivers were being diverted from the area.

Kersey said the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Explosive Unit assisted on the call.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.