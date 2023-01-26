Railroad crossings closed after train car derails in Lake City

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - A railroad crossing was closed Thursday after a train car derailed in Lake City.

City officials said the crossings at Thomas Street and those further south of Thomas Street are closed.

Drivers are being asked to find alternate routes.

It’s the second train derailment reported in Lake City this month.

No one was hurt, officials said.

We’ve reached out to city officials for more details about what happened.

