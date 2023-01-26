Police: Child suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ after accidental shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A child is being treated for life-threatening injuries after what police said was an accidental shooting in the Pee Dee.

Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department said the incident happened Sunday on the 300 block of Royal Street. He added that it appears to have been an accident, with both parties involved being under five years old.

The injured child was taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

No further details were immediately available.

