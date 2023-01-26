Submit a Tip
Neal & Pam’s Bar and Grill shares progress as owner works to reopen after fire

By Makayla Evans
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - People could soon be watching a game or singing karaoke once again at the popular spot Neal & Pam’s Bar and Grill.

The Surfside Beach staple was heavily damaged after a fire broke out in July.

Zach Baker, the owner of Neal & Pam’s, said they’ve been moving right along since November when they received their building permit.

The previously burned and damaged roof is now all fixed up, they’ve checked electrical and plumbing work off their to-do list and the front deck is completely brand new.

Neal & Pam’s also passed its insulation inspection on Thursday.

Baker said while they made a few changes to the bar’s layout, customers be greeted by familiar faces because a majority of the same staff is coming back to work.

Baker said he can’t wait to jump right back in and see all of the friendly faces that once filled the bar.

“I really just miss getting back there in the kitchen with my guys and cooking on a really busy night, but obviously I miss seeing everyone. They were like family, and they still are, and they will be when we reopen,” said Baker.

However, there’s still plenty of work to be done before opening back up.

Crews are set to work on the bar’s wall paneling, acoustic drop ceiling and a few other projects early next week.

Then Neal & Pam’s will go through another inspection.

Baker said they hope to apply for their certificate of occupancy the first week of March which gives them the green light to open.

He said once they receive the certificate of occupancy, people can expect a new and improved yet familiar sight.

“A lot of the old stuff that gives this place character was salvageable. A lot of the wall decor will be going back up. The thing we were most happy about that we got to save was the original bar. So, it is right where we left it,” said Baker.

Baker said he hopes to have Neal & Pam’s back open sometime in March.

