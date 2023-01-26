Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Mullins police arrest man after short chase, drugs and money seized

Christopher Johnson
Christopher Johnson(Mullins Police Department / Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is behind bars in the Pee Dee after police say he led officers on a short chase earlier this week.

The Mullins Police Department said Christopher Johnson was arrested after running into a home on West Lowmen Street.

Police added a “large quantity of drugs and money were seized after his arrest.” Photos of what was seized were also shared to the department’s Facebook page.

(Mullins Police Department / Facebook)
(Mullins Police Department / Facebook)

WMBF News has reached out for more information.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bottle of Fireball Cinnamon, left; Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, right.
Mini-bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky and it’s led to a lawsuit
Samantha Watts, Jonathan Watts, Amber Watts, Ryan Porter, Josh Brown
All suspects arrested, charged in connection to N.C. man found dead in Horry County
Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins shows the victims of a shooting Tuesday in Red Springs....
Sheriff on Robeson County triple homicide victims: ‘We’ve basically taken away a family’
Justin Lindsay
N.C. man pleads guilty, sentenced in deadly Horry County hit-and-run
The vacant plot of land at the corner of Pine Island Road and Seaboard Street in Myrtle Beach...
Myrtle Beach City Council gives green light for new apartment building, stores near Coastal Grand Mall

Latest News

Stuart Murphy
Dad arrested after police say 9-month-old swallows drugs in Rocky Mount
Attorney Jim Griffin speaks with Alex Murdaugh tears up after the jury was excused and the...
LIVE NOW: Day 4: First witnesses to take stand in Murdaugh murder trial
Police are looking for the man they say pepper-sprayed a Gastonia Kohl's employee and stole...
Man pepper-sprays employee, steals $80K in jewelry from Gastonia Kohl’s, police say
The Red Springs community held a vigil on Wednesday night for the victims of a deadly shooting...
‘I knew all of them’: Red Springs community holds vigil for victims in triple homicide