Mullins police arrest man after short chase, drugs and money seized
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is behind bars in the Pee Dee after police say he led officers on a short chase earlier this week.
The Mullins Police Department said Christopher Johnson was arrested after running into a home on West Lowmen Street.
Police added a “large quantity of drugs and money were seized after his arrest.” Photos of what was seized were also shared to the department’s Facebook page.
