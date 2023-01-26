Mullins police arrest man after short chase, drugs and money seized

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is behind bars in the Pee Dee after police say he led officers on a short chase earlier this week.

The Mullins Police Department said Christopher Johnson was arrested after running into a home on West Lowmen Street.

Police added a “large quantity of drugs and money were seized after his arrest.” Photos of what was seized were also shared to the department’s Facebook page.

(Mullins Police Department / Facebook)

(Mullins Police Department / Facebook)

