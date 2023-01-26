Submit a Tip
Man pepper-sprays employee, steals $80K in jewelry from Gastonia Kohl’s, police say

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – Investigators are looking for the person they said stole $80,000 worth of jewelry from a Gastonia Kohl’s store.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, the thief went into the East Franklin Boulevard store on Jan. 17 and used a hammer to break the glass of a display case containing several wedding rings and accessories.

The thief was seen on surveillance video pepper-spraying a store employee who approached him.

After grabbing the jewelry, the thief left the store.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the person responsible is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at (704) 861-8000.

