Man arrested in Robeson County triple murder faces new charges, records show

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Online records show new charges have been filed against the man accused of killing three people in Robeson County earlier this week.

The new charges for Corey Leak, 46, listed on Thursday include:

discharging a firearm into occupied property

felony maintaining a drug vehicle

possessing drug paraphernalia

possession of a firearm by a felon

possession of a stolen firearm and cocaine trafficking

His bond was increased to $1,425,000 but he will remain in custody after being denied bond for his multiple murder charges.

His previous charges include first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a felon.

When asked about a motive behind the shootings, Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said their investigation has found it may have happened because of some missing money and there was an argument over who had taken Leak’s money.

Wilkins said Leak was out on parole at the time of the shooting. He was convicted on murder charges three years after a 1993 shooting and was sentenced to lif, but released from prison in October 2020. He is on active parole until 2025.

Records also show Leak’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 9.

The sheriff said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

