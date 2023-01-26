Submit a Tip
‘I knew all of them’: Red Springs community holds vigil for victims in triple homicide

By Eric Richards
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WMBF) - People in the small community of Red Springs came together on Wednesday night at First Missionary Baptist Church to honor the victims of a deadly shooting.

Among those in attendance was Red Springs Mayor Ed Henderson.

“I knew all of the victims as well as the shooter. I knew all of them,” said Henderson.

From left to right: Equilla Biggs, Donald Williams, Sierra Wherry, James Beauregard
From left to right: Equilla Biggs, Donald Williams, Sierra Wherry, James Beauregard(Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)

The victims, 51-year-old Donald Williams, 34-year-old Sierra Wherry, and 45-year-old James Beauregard died after being shot multiple times at a home along Samuel Williams Drive. A fourth victim, 71-year-old Equilla Biggs, survived and is in a hospital recovering.

Corey Grant Leak, 46, is charged with murder in the first degree, attempted murder, aggravated assault with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Corey Grant Leak
Corey Grant Leak(Robeson County Sheriff's Office)

At the vigil, some family members were in attendance, still too distraught to speak publicly. One of the pastors, Reverend Derek McNair, said the family gave him an update on Biggs’ condition.

“They told me she is doing very well, she is expected to recover, and she is talking. That is good news,” said McNair.

During the hour-long service, prayers were said for the victims and the suspect.

“I believe that with the community churches, prayers, gifts of love, the family is going to pull through,” said Sharon Ray, a family friend.

Ray, speaking on behalf of the family, said this entire situation has been hard for them.

“I think they are doing the best they can, but this is difficult,” said Ray.

Funeral services are pending.

