Florence police make arrest in October Waffle House shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A suspect is in custody in connection to a shooting at a Waffle House in Florence.

Police arrested 23-year-old Kam-Ron Williams on Wednesday. He faces several charges, including four counts of attempted murder.

His charges stem from a shooting on Oct. 30 at the restaurant along Pamplico Highway. One person was hurt in the incident.

Police learned that it started when there was a verbal and physical fight between a man and woman in the parking lot. Investigators said that Williams got into a vehicle and drove away, but as the car was leaving, shots were fired at the woman and a bystander was hit.

Another car and the building were also damaged in the shooting.

He is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

