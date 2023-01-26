FIRST ALERT: Chilly start Friday, more rain arrive later this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Looking for a chilly end to the work week ahead of our next storm system this weekend.

CHILLY FRIDAY

Expect a frosty start Friday as temperatures dip into the lower 30s to start the day. Full sunshine returns throughout Friday but we’ll remain on the cooler side. Afternoon highs will top out in the lower 50s.

SUNNY SATURDAY

Temperatures slowly rebound through the weekend as we push back through the upper 50s Saturday. A few more clouds arrive later in the day but we’ll remain dry for Saturday.

Rain chances increase late Sunday (WMBF)

RAIN RETURN SUNDAY

Our next storm system will approach Sunday, turning us cloudy throughout the day. While the morning remains dry, rain chances quickly increase into Sunday evening. Expect the rain to turn heavy at times through dinnertime, continuing through most of Monday morning.

Severe weather is not expected but ponding on the roadways is likely for Monday’s morning commute. Most areas will see between 1″ and 2″ late Sunday night.

Round of heavy rain arrive late on Sunday (WMBF)

