FIRST ALERT: Chilly start Friday, more rain arrive later this weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Looking for a chilly end to the work week ahead of our next storm system this weekend.
CHILLY FRIDAY
Expect a frosty start Friday as temperatures dip into the lower 30s to start the day. Full sunshine returns throughout Friday but we’ll remain on the cooler side. Afternoon highs will top out in the lower 50s.
SUNNY SATURDAY
Temperatures slowly rebound through the weekend as we push back through the upper 50s Saturday. A few more clouds arrive later in the day but we’ll remain dry for Saturday.
RAIN RETURN SUNDAY
Our next storm system will approach Sunday, turning us cloudy throughout the day. While the morning remains dry, rain chances quickly increase into Sunday evening. Expect the rain to turn heavy at times through dinnertime, continuing through most of Monday morning.
Severe weather is not expected but ponding on the roadways is likely for Monday’s morning commute. Most areas will see between 1″ and 2″ late Sunday night.
Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.