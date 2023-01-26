FIRST ALERT: Brisk & windy end to the work week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Colder and drier air continues to intrude into the Carolinas today thanks to the passage of the cold front overnight. The powerful system will bring strong winds today, ushering in colder temperatures for the end of the work week.

TODAY

Our high temperature today technically happened at midnight. Myrtle Beach was at 61° and Florence was sitting right at 59°. Temperatures have continued to fall and we’re sitting in the low-mid 40s this morning as you step out the door.

Highs will climb into the mid 50s today under plenty of sunshine. It's breezy today! (WMBF)

The wind today will be the main talking point! Wind gusts out of west/northwest will gusts as high as 30 mph at times today. Our afternoon temperatures will struggle to climb, even with plenty of sunshine. Look for temperatures to only touch the mid 50s for highs today.

TONIGHT

Temperatures turn even cooler tonight and into Friday morning as temperatures fall into the lower to middle 30s. Winds will remain breezy overnight with gusts of 15-20 mph at times. That’s just enough to continue to usher in those colder temperatures.

Lows drop into the lower 30s for most tonight. An isolated upper 20 degree reading is still possible. (WMBF)

TOMORROW

Friday is the coldest day out of the next seven. After a colder morning, temperatures will be in the 40s for most of the day. It’s not until the early afternoon hours where highs will just barely make it into the 50s. We’ll see the lower 50s area-wide for a couple of hours. Still, plenty of sunshine for Friday afternoon.

Friday is the coldest day of the week with highs only touching the lower 50s for a couple of hours. (WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

High pressure continues to provide plenty of sunshine for the first half of the forecast. Morning temperatures will be cold Saturday morning with readings in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid-upper 50s though, right on par with where we should be for the end of January.

Our next rain chance arrives in the late afternoon/evening hours for Sunday. The best chance will be Sunday night and into Monday morning. (WMBF)

The next round of changes arrive on Sunday with thickening clouds and increasing chances of a few showers by the late afternoon. Temperatures will start to warm up once again - reaching to near 60 by Sunday afternoon. The best chance of rain with this system will be overnight Sunday and into Monday. By Monday morning, showers will still be around for the morning commute.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.