Federal jury convicts S.C. man of killing postal carrier over marijuana package delivery

Trevor Seward was found guilty of shooting and killing Irene Pressley
Trevor Seward was found guilty of shooting and killing Irene Pressley (source: Williamsbug County Sheriff's Office)(Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WMBF) – An Andrews man was convicted of killing a postal carrier after a multi-day trial in federal court.

Trevor Seward, 25, was found guilty in the shooting death of Irene Pressley back on Sept. 23, 2019.

Evidence presented during the trial showed that Seward was anticipating the delivery of two pounds of marijuana that was being shipped from California through the United States Postal Service.

Instead of delivering the package to Seward’s home, Pressley put a form in his mailbox that stated he would need to go to the post office to claim the package.

Seward confronted Pressley but still failed to get the marijuana package and he went back home.

Moments later, he left his home with an AR-15 in search of Pressley.

Irene Pressley was found shot to death Monday afternoon in her SUV on Morrisville Road
Irene Pressley was found shot to death Monday afternoon in her SUV on Morrisville Road, the coroner said.(Provided)

An hour later he found her vehicle on Senate Road in Andrews and fired 20 rounds in the back her car, shooting her multiple times.

Seward then took her car and drove it three miles away into a ditch.

He then removed mail from Pressley’s car and searched through packages for the marijuana package. The package of marijuana was later found on Senate Road where Pressley was shot by Seward.

The judge sentenced Seward to life in prison.

“We are committed to bringing anyone who commits crimes of violence in Williamsburg County to justice,” said Williamsburg County Sheriff Stephen R. Gardner. “We are thankful for the jury’s decision in this case to hold Trevor Seward responsible for his murder of Irene Pressley, a murder committed because she refused to deliver two pounds of marijuana to him.”

