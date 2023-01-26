Crews respond to watercraft in distress call in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded Thursday after a watercraft in distress call in part of the Grand Strand.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the area of the North Jetty at around 5 p.m.

The department’s marine rescue team and the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad are both assisting the U.S. Coast Guard in finding anyone missing.

