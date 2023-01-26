Submit a Tip
Crews respond to watercraft in distress call in North Myrtle Beach

Crews respond to watercraft in distress call in North Myrtle Beach
Crews respond to watercraft in distress call in North Myrtle Beach(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:17 PM EST
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded Thursday after a watercraft in distress call in part of the Grand Strand.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the area of the North Jetty at around 5 p.m.

The department’s marine rescue team and the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad are both assisting the U.S. Coast Guard in finding anyone missing.

WMBF News has reached out for more information.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

