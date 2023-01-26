Charleston-based BBQ restaurant opening Myrtle Beach location

Submit a Tip
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new restaurant planned for downtown Myrtle Beach will bring a taste of Charleston to the Grand Strand.

The Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance said Thursday that Swig & Swine’s newest location will open on the 500 block of Broadway Street. It’ll mark the restaurant’s first venture outside of the Charleston market and its fifth total location.

“I am extremely excited for the opportunity to bring our concept to the Downtown Myrtle Beach area later this year. I believe that our Broadway location will be a great addition for us and the residents and visitors who love Myrtle Beach,” said pitmaster and owner Anthony DiBernardo.

The menu features beef brisket, pork, sandwiches, sides, desserts and a full bar. Swig & Swine was also named a Top 50 BBQ Joint by Southern Living Magazine.

Swig & Swine is planned to open later this year.

