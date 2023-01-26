Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

CCU officials present plans for $7.5 million pedestrian walkway to state lawmakers

By Julia Richardson
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina students often cross Highway 544 to get to and from campus.

“There’s a lot of traffic, it’s always really busy, and there’s also a ton of, I would say, not the best drivers,” said CCU student Victoria Kyriakopoulos.

Like many other students, Kyriakopoulos lives across the highway, forcing her to cross it multiple times daily.

But, several years ago, the dangerous trek to campus cost two students their lives. This prompted the administration to act.

University officials are asking for $7.5 million in funds to build a pedestrian walkway over the highway.

“Our goal, more than anything, is to reduce incidents that impact our students in the way of safety,” said Overton. “Student death is not anything that we ever want to be able to see as part of our campus.”

Although the request for the walkway was recent, this isn’t the first time the university has brainstormed solutions to protect students from heavy traffic. The work started in 2016 with ideas like reducing the speed limit and adding a center median.

“More than zero is a problem for us,” said Travis Overton, the university’s vice president for executive initiatives about the student deaths related to crossing Highway 544.

Students also like the idea of a pedestrian walkway.

“I think it would make things so much easier, and especially for those people who don’t have cars,” said CCU student Kennedy Manning.

If the funds are approved as part of the state’s budget, Overton said more specifics will begin to fall into place, such as exactly where the walkway would go and how long construction would take.

“There are a lot of puzzle pieces that come along with it,” said Overton. “An estimate can range anywhere from three to five to seven years when working to look at a project, particularly in a project like this, when thinking about that parts of the road are not owned by the university.”

The request has been presented to the South Carolina House’s Ways and Means Committee.

The ultimate goal is to have the walkway established as a part of the state’s final budget for the next fiscal year.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bottle of Fireball Cinnamon, left; Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, right.
Mini-bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky and it’s led to a lawsuit
Samantha Watts, Jonathan Watts, Amber Watts, Ryan Porter, Josh Brown
All suspects arrested, charged in connection to N.C. man found dead in Horry County
Justin Lindsay
N.C. man pleads guilty, sentenced in deadly Horry County hit-and-run
Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins shows the victims of a shooting Tuesday in Red Springs....
Sheriff on Robeson County triple homicide victims: ‘We’ve basically taken away a family’
Jalen Amari Campbell
Teens arrested in Socastee charged in N.C. homicide, deputies say

Latest News

.
VIDEO: HCS families raise concerns over bus laws
VIDEO: Mullins police arrest man after short chase, drugs and money seized
VIDEO: Man arrested in Robeson County triple murder faces new charges, records show
VIDEO: Man arrested in Robeson County triple murder faces new charges, records show
.
VIDEO: Police: Child suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ after accidental shooting in Florence
VIDEO: 5th arrest made in death of Florence man allegedly kidnapped, held in dog kennel