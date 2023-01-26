Carolina Panthers hire Frank Reich as new head coach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WMBF) - The Carolina Panthers have officially named a new head coach, and it’s a familiar face.

The team announced Thursday that Frank Reich will be the sixth head coach in the franchise’s history. Reich takes over for interim head coach Steve Wilks, who was tapped to the position after Matt Rhule was fired last October.

Reich’s playing career also included a stop in Carolina during the team’s first season in 1995. He played three total games with the Panthers and was the franchise’s first-ever starting quarterback.

He was the offensive coordinator on a Philadelphia Eagles staff that won a Super Bowl in 2017 and recently spent five years as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

