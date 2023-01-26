Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Boil water advisory issued in parts of Hartsville after water main break

(Blake Holland/KLTV)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of the Hartsville area after a water main break, according to city officials.

At around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, the city said the advisory was in effect for the following areas:

  • Sunset Drive
  • Clarkston Drive
  • Moore Street
  • Kellytown Road (from West Carolina Avenue to East Bobo Newsome Highway)
  • West Carolina Avenue (from Kellytown Road to Edgeland Drive)

For those areas, officials are asking residents to boil water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking. Any ice made from water that has not been boiled should also not be used.

The city added that a six-inch water main broke in the area, but no confirmed contamination has been detected within the system. The boil water advisory is required by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control due to the potential for bacteria to enter the system.

It’s unclear when the advisory will be completed. Results from tests of the water are expected to be completed by Friday.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the city’s public services department at 843-383-3006.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bottle of Fireball Cinnamon, left; Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, right.
Mini-bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky and it’s led to a lawsuit
Samantha Watts, Jonathan Watts, Amber Watts, Ryan Porter, Josh Brown
All suspects arrested, charged in connection to N.C. man found dead in Horry County
Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins shows the victims of a shooting Tuesday in Red Springs....
Sheriff on Robeson County triple homicide victims: ‘We’ve basically taken away a family’
Justin Lindsay
N.C. man pleads guilty, sentenced in deadly Horry County hit-and-run
The vacant plot of land at the corner of Pine Island Road and Seaboard Street in Myrtle Beach...
Myrtle Beach City Council gives green light for new apartment building, stores near Coastal Grand Mall

Latest News

VIDEO: Mullins police arrest man after short chase, drugs and money seized
VIDEO: Mini-bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky and it’s led to a lawsuit
Christopher Johnson
Mullins police arrest man after short chase, drugs and money seized
Razor blade placed in handle of a gas pump in western North Carolina.
Razor blades being placed in gas pump handles, police warn