Boil water advisory issued in parts of Hartsville after water main break

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of the Hartsville area after a water main break, according to city officials.

At around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, the city said the advisory was in effect for the following areas:

Sunset Drive

Clarkston Drive

Moore Street

Kellytown Road (from West Carolina Avenue to East Bobo Newsome Highway)

West Carolina Avenue (from Kellytown Road to Edgeland Drive)

For those areas, officials are asking residents to boil water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking. Any ice made from water that has not been boiled should also not be used.

The city added that a six-inch water main broke in the area, but no confirmed contamination has been detected within the system. The boil water advisory is required by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control due to the potential for bacteria to enter the system.

It’s unclear when the advisory will be completed. Results from tests of the water are expected to be completed by Friday.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the city’s public services department at 843-383-3006.

