Antar Jeter extradited back to South Carolina, charged in murder of child’s mother

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man charged in the murder of his child’s mother is back in South Carolina.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said the 47-year-old Antar Jeter has been returned to the Palmetto State. Jeter was the subject of an interstate manhunt after Crystal Jumper was found dead on Thanksgiving day of 2022.

Jumper’s death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy determined she’d been shot. Her daughter, Aspen Jeter was also missing. Law enforcement also searched the West Columbia home of Antar Jeter in the investigation.

Investigators eventually received a tip that led to Antar’s arrest on Dec. 9 and the location of Jumper’s stolen car in Danville, VA. Aspen was returned to be with her family.

Ravenell said, “We were able to bring him back from Virginia where he was taken into custody last month.” He continued, “We’ve been working constantly to bring justice in this case yet also safely recover a child.”

He is facing murder charges and a grand larceny charge in the theft of the vehicle. Bond was deferred to a hearing on Wednesday to a circuit court judge. His first court appearance is set for Feb. 27th.

RELATED COVERAGE

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.