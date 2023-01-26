Submit a Tip
5th arrest made in death of Florence man allegedly kidnapped, held in dog kennel

Left to right: Krystyn Domynyck Kelly-Hines, Paislee Davis, Charles Book, Brittany Nichol Caraway, Jack Garrett Book(W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Another arrest has been made in connection to the death of a Florence man allegedly shot after being kidnapped and held inside a dog kennel last year.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Jack Garrett Book was arrested Monday and is charged with murder and kidnapping in the death of Trey Lee Montrose.

Book’s arrest comes a week after the fourth arrest in the case, Brittany Nichol Caraway. Three other suspects, Charles Book, Paislee Davis and Krystyn Domynyck Kelly-Hines have also all been arrested and charged within the past month.

Warrants obtained by WMBF News state Davis, Book and other then-unnamed co-defendants kidnapped Montrose on Oct. 8 and held him in a dog kennel before shooting him at a home in Darlington County.

Montrose’s body was found later that day in the area of Victor White Road near Timmonsville in Florence County. According to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken, an autopsy at the time found Montrose died of “multiple gunshot wounds, as well as thermal injuries.”

Online records show Kelly-Hines, Caraway as well as both Charles Book and Jack Book remain at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center as of Thursday. Davis, meanwhile, was released on a $25,000 bond on Jan. 11.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office later took over the investigation. Deputies said the arrest came after a joint investigation with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Darlington County Homicide Unit Investigators.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

