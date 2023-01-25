Submit a Tip
Warrants: Myrtle Beach man charged in N.C. woman's death threatened her with hammer, stole cards

William Hicks
William Hicks(JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Warrants obtained by WMBF News provide new details on charges against a Myrtle Beach man accused of killing a North Carolina woman he met on social media.

Jail records show that William Hicks was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Conway just before 1 p.m. Tuesday. He’s charged with first-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping and financial card theft in connection to KC Johnson’s death.

Johnson, of Wilmington, was reported missing earlier this month. An investigation by the Wilmington Police Department later determined that she was killed in the 1300 block of King Street.

Arrest warrants from the Wilmington Police Department state Hicks threatened Johnson with a hammer after kidnapping her. He also allegedly “unlawfully, willfully and feloniously” stole her purse or wallet, which was valued at around $100. He was later found in possession of two debit cards that were issued to Johnson.

Wilmington Police are searching for a woman who was last seen on Friday.
Wilmington Police are searching for a woman who was last seen on Friday.(Wilmington Police Department)

Hicks was originally arrested on a fugitive warrant.

According to further arrest warrants obtained by WMBF News, Myrtle Beach police officers were called on Jan. 17 to Culbertson Avenue for a welfare check. When officers arrived, they found Hicks and determined that had an active warrant for a financial transaction card fraud charge.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Hicks was taken to the Myrtle Beach Jail, at which time police learned he was wanted in North Carolina for first-degree murder. The warrant from MBPD stated there was “probable cause to believe the defendant did commit the offense of fugitive from justice.”

During a hearing last week in Myrtle Beach, Hicks waived his right to fight extradition. He was extradited to North Carolina on Tuesday to face his charges there.

Check back with WMBF News for more on this developing story.

