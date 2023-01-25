Suspects on the run after 1 shot in Georgetown County home

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway in Georgetown County after a man was found shot at a home early Wednesday morning.

Deputies with Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Meadow Street just after midnight where multiple witnesses said they heard gunshots and saw an unidentified group of people running down the road immediately after.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.

