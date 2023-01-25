Submit a Tip
Suspects on the run after 1 shot in Georgetown County home

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:44 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway in Georgetown County after a man was found shot at a home early Wednesday morning.

Deputies with Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Meadow Street just after midnight where multiple witnesses said they heard gunshots and saw an unidentified group of people running down the road immediately after.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.

2-vehicle crash with entrapment sends 1 to hospital, closes lanes on Hwy 90
