Sheriff’s Office: Robeson County deadly shooting suspect was out on parole for murder at time of shooting

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Three people are dead and a fourth has life-threatening injuries after a shooting Tuesday afternoon just outside Red Springs.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirmed detectives were called around 2:46 p.m. to the scene in the 100 block of Samuel Williams Drive where they found three people dead. A fourth was taken to the hospital.

The names of the people killed have not been released.

Detectives took 46-year-old Corey Grant Leak in custody around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in connection to the case.

Leak was out on parole at the time of the shooting. He was released from prison in October 2020 and is on active parole until 2025 according to Sheriff Wilkins.

He was convicted on murder charges on July 12, 1996, and was sentenced to life.

Corey Grant Leak
Corey Grant Leak(Robeson County Sheriff's Office)

Wilkins told WMBF News that homicide detectives, crime scene investigators and ATF agents will be working several crime scenes throughout the night during the investigation.

He added that there will be a news conference on Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. to provide information on the shooting investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

