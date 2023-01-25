Submit a Tip
Philippi man arrested for kidnapping, torturing victim using torch

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A Philippi man was arrested after authorities said he kidnapped and tortured a woman.

Officers responded to a call on Lander Rd. in Philippi on Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies said they spoke to a woman who was hiding under a porch at a nearby home who said 47-year-old Sammy J. Martz, of Philippi, had hit her in the face, causing her eye to be swollen shut.

The woman said she was trying to leave the home early Tuesday morning when Martz held her against her will and tortured her for several hours, officers said.

Court documents say Martz threatened to kill her, struck her “all over” her body, sat on her and burned her stomach and leg with a torch. She had to escape through a window and hide under a nearby porch to call 911.

The woman was later taken by EMS to the hospital for treatment of her injures.

Deputies also said money, a “substantial” amount of meth and an unloaded firearm were found in the home.

PPD said more charges are possible as the investigation continues.

As of this article’s publication, Martz has been charged with kidnapping. He is being held without bond at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

