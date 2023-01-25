Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce predicts ‘big spring’ for tourism

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Grand Strand is no stranger to tourists, and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce predicts another strong tourism year for the area, despite inflation sweeping the country.

Places like the Broadway Grand Prix go-kart track and the Myrtle Beach Art Museum are popular tourist attractions. Christina Watts, marketing director at the Grand Prix says she expects a “big spring.”

“Spring break, we see thousands and thousands of tourists and locals alike that just want to get out of their house and come race,” said Watts.

The Myrtle Beach Art Museum sees tourists at all times of the year.

“In the summer, of course, it’s families, in the fall it’s empty nesters and in the winter it really is snowbirds,” said Patricia Goodwin, executive director of the museum.

The chamber said they expect to see a similar number of tourists in the area as last year, but at a slower pace due to the economic downturn.

“We had great numbers last year, we were very happy with our numbers,” said Watts.

“We’re hoping that once all of our exhibits are open, which they will be as of Thursday, January 26th, that we will see numbers that are just as good,” said Goodwin.

Both the Grand Prix and the art museum are hopeful for the year to come and have more in store for their visitors. The Grand Prix installed a new point-of-sale system and more exhibitions are opening at the museum.

