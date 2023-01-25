Submit a Tip
Head to Quagliata Brothers Italian Deli of Myrtle Beach for authentic Italian cuisine

By TJ Ross
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Quagliata Brothers Italian Deli of Myrtle Beach blends their passion for making delicious food with their extensive knowledge of cuisine to create authentic and classic dishes for your enjoyment.

They use the freshest, locally-sourced ingredients and promise to give your taste buds something to be excited about.

