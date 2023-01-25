Fry, Mace co-lead Parris Island Protection Act; legislation introduced to Congress

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A bill that aims to protect a historic Marine Corps recruit depot was introduced to Congress on Wednesday.

If passed, the Parris Island Protection Act would prohibit the use of federal funds to close or plan the closure of the Marine Corps Recruit Depot at Parris Island.

Since 1915, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot at Parris Island has trained recruits east of the Mississippi River.

One of the bill’s co-leads, Rep. Nancy Mace, said Parris Island has served a vital role in the defense of America.

“Over one million brave Marines have trained at the base and served our country in every conflict since World War I,” Mace said. “Parris Island is fundamental to our national defense.”

Rep. Russell Fry, another one of the bill’s co-leads, said he wants to protect and ensure the continuation and future success of the Marine Corps Recruit Depot on Parris Island.

“Parris Island has been an essential part of our country’s military history in training our heroes for over one hundred years,” Fry said. “Some of the best and brightest Marines have been trained at this facility, including my brother, and it is an integral part of our country’s defense capabilities. We must protect this military operation in our state.”

Reps. Joe Wilson, Ralph Norman and William Timmons also were co-leads on the bill.

Historically, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot at Parris Island enlisted women. After the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act was signed into law, men were also required to train at the base.

