FIRST ALERT: Warm & windy, a few severe storms possible this afternoon
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Get ready for a warm & windy day ahead before the cold front brings a round of showers and storms. A few of those storms could be strong and potentially severe this afternoon and into the evening.
TODAY
We’re stepping out the door to a warm morning. Temperatures have been climbing since just after midnight as the warm front has moved through the area and the winds have shifted out of the south. This mild morning will only continue through the day as southerly winds ramp up the temperatures today. Highs will approach the upper 60s to the lower 70s by the middle of the day before the showers and storms move in.
Not much has changed with the latest severe weather update this morning. We’re under a LEVEL 2 risk for severe weather today with the risk of heavy rain, strong winds and an isolated tornado. Look for those storms to move into the area starting with the I-95 corridor around lunchtime.
This cold front will have a band of rain with embedded downpours and a few thunderstorms with it. Right now, showers and storms look to begin in the Grand Strand by the middle of the afternoon.
At the same time, winds will increase in the upper levels of the atmosphere. With the increasing winds and warmer weather, a few strong to severe storms will be possible at times.
While the overall risk is quite low, a few storms could be capable of producing an isolated tornado threat.
The main time frame for any potential severe weather is from 1:00 PM through 7:00 PM.
In addition to showers and a few storms, gusty winds will develop through the late morning into the afternoon. Gusts of 35 to 40 mph will be common.
Rain will quickly come to an end by the late evening with rainfall totals likely reaching one half to one inch in most areas.
REST OF THE WEEK
Temperatures will fall behind the cold front Thursday and Friday, with readings into the low-mid 50s again for highs. Plenty of sunshine will continue to end the work week and head into the weekend. A few more clouds will be around by the second half of the weekend with a small risk of a shower Sunday afternoon.
