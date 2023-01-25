Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Warm & windy, a few severe storms possible this afternoon

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:46 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Get ready for a warm & windy day ahead before the cold front brings a round of showers and storms. A few of those storms could be strong and potentially severe this afternoon and into the evening.

TODAY

We’re stepping out the door to a warm morning. Temperatures have been climbing since just after midnight as the warm front has moved through the area and the winds have shifted out of the south. This mild morning will only continue through the day as southerly winds ramp up the temperatures today. Highs will approach the upper 60s to the lower 70s by the middle of the day before the showers and storms move in.

We're under a LEVEL TWO severe weather risk today with gusty winds and an isolated tornado...
We're under a LEVEL TWO severe weather risk today with gusty winds and an isolated tornado possible.

Not much has changed with the latest severe weather update this morning. We’re under a LEVEL 2 risk for severe weather today with the risk of heavy rain, strong winds and an isolated tornado. Look for those storms to move into the area starting with the I-95 corridor around lunchtime.

Look for the first initial band of showers and storms to arrive into the Pee Dee around...
Look for the first initial band of showers and storms to arrive into the Pee Dee around lunchtime.

This cold front will have a band of rain with embedded downpours and a few thunderstorms with it. Right now, showers and storms look to begin in the Grand Strand by the middle of the afternoon.

By the afternoon, we may see a few storms try to develop ahead of the main line today.
By the afternoon, we may see a few storms try to develop ahead of the main line today.

At the same time, winds will increase in the upper levels of the atmosphere. With the increasing winds and warmer weather, a few strong to severe storms will be possible at times.

By the evening commute, gusty winds will be likely along with embedded thunderstorms and heavy...
By the evening commute, gusty winds will be likely along with embedded thunderstorms and heavy downpours.

While the overall risk is quite low, a few storms could be capable of producing an isolated tornado threat.

We're under a 5% chance for a tornado today. Remember, while that seems low, it's higher than...
We're under a 5% chance for a tornado today. Remember, while that seems low, it's higher than most days and something we will watch as the storms move through.

The main time frame for any potential severe weather is from 1:00 PM through 7:00 PM.

Winds today will gust up to 40 mph. There's plenty of wind energy that will be moving through...
Winds today will gust up to 40 mph. There's plenty of wind energy that will be moving through the area today.

In addition to showers and a few storms, gusty winds will develop through the late morning into the afternoon. Gusts of 35 to 40 mph will be common.

Rain will quickly come to an end by the late evening with rainfall totals likely reaching one half to one inch in most areas.

REST OF THE WEEK

Temperatures will fall behind the cold front Thursday and Friday, with readings into the low-mid 50s again for highs. Plenty of sunshine will continue to end the work week and head into the weekend. A few more clouds will be around by the second half of the weekend with a small risk of a shower Sunday afternoon.

Behind the front, temperatures will fall into the lower 50s for Thursday and Friday.
Behind the front, temperatures will fall into the lower 50s for Thursday and Friday.

