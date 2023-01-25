Submit a Tip
Dillon County deputies search for suspect wanted in connection to murder, attempted murder case

Markaus Davis
Markaus Davis(Source: Dillon County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a wanted suspect.

Markaus Davis is wanted for murder and attempted murder in connection to an incident that took place on Saturday along Sandy Acres Drive, according to the sheriff’s office.

WMBF News has reached out to the sheriff’s office to get more information on the case. We’re waiting to hear back.

The Dillon County coroner is also working to provide us with the identity of the victim in the case.

Anyone with information on Davis’ whereabouts is asked to call Capt. Allan Rogers or Detective Shannon Grainger at 843-774-1432 or through Central Dispatch at 843-841-3707.

You can also reach out to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page if you have information on Davis’ whereabouts.

