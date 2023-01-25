Deputies: Residents in Scotland Co. community asked to evacuate due to possible explosives

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are asking residents in a Scotland County community to evacuate their homes while authorities work on a potential explosives situation.

Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey said deputies are currently working at a residence on NC-79 near Rockingham Road due for possible explosives on the property.

Residents living in the area on NC-79 between Springmill Road and Smith Road are currently being visited by authorities and being asked to evacuate their homes until notified that it is safe to return.

Drivers are being detoured from NC-79 over to Springmill Road from Laurinburg to the Bayfield area, and onto Smith Road and Old Stage Road for travellers going between Gibson and the Bayfield area.

Kersey said the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Explosive Unit has also been contacted and en route to assist.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.