Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

CUTE: Baby giraffe born at Sacramento Zoo

The Sacramento Zoo said mother Shani gave birth to a female giraffe calf.
The Sacramento Zoo said mother Shani gave birth to a female giraffe calf.(Sacramento Zoo / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/TMX) – A California zoo is celebrating the new addition to its giraffe family after a female giraffe calf was born over the weekend.

The Sacramento Zoo said mother Shani had been under maternity watch for several days. She was moved to the maternity stall of the giraffe barn on Jan. 18 when zookeepers noticed signs of her soon giving birth.

However, the zookeepers said the birth didn’t happen the way they thought it would.

“Although animal care and veterinary teams were suspicious that she might still be pregnant, just not on her original timeline, there were no definitive signs until very recently,” the zoo said in a statement on Monday.

The zoo said the baby giraffe was finally born on Jan. 22 and shared photos of the mother and newborn getting to know each other in the giraffe barn.

Zookeepers said the baby is healthy and nursing well.

The zoo expects the mother and calf to be kept from public viewing as they continue to bond over the next few weeks, but visitors may be able to catch a glimpse of them in the sideyard of their habitat.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins shows the victims of a shooting Tuesday in Red Springs....
Sheriff on Robeson County triple homicide victims: ‘We’ve basically taken away a family’
Myrtle Beach woman’s stocking-stuffer scratch-off lands Powerball jackpot
Samantha Watts, Jonathan Watts, Amber Watts, Ryan Porter, Josh Brown
All suspects arrested, charged in connection to N.C. man found dead in Horry County
A bottle of Fireball Cinnamon, left; Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, right.
Mini-bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky and it’s led to a lawsuit
Wendy Long
Little River woman accused of setting person on fire

Latest News

VIDEO: Marion County family gets justice nearly 12 years after loved one’s death
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach man charged in N.C. woman's death threatened her with hammer, warrants state
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach man charged in N.C. woman's death threatened her with hammer, warrants state
.
VIDEO: Sheriff on Robeson County triple homicide victims: ‘We’ve basically taken away a family’
.
VIDEO: All suspects arrested, charged in connection to N.C. man found dead in Horry County
.
VIDEO: Suspect in Georgetown homicide was out on bond for 2021 double murder