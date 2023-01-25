Check your tickets: $10,000 lottery ticket sold at Myrtle Beach diner

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – If you bought a ticket recently at a Myrtle Beach diner then you could be $10,000 richer.

A Mega Millions ticket bought at Joe’s Diner by the Airport along Fred Nash Boulevard won $10,000 in Tuesday night’s drawing.

The lucky winner matched four white balls and the gold Megaball.

The numbers are 33-41-47-50-62 and the Megaball is 20.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the Megaball number are 1 in 931,001.

