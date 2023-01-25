The Chapin Memorial Library hosts the Jazz Cafe and other amazing programs

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Chapin Memorial Library is named for Mr. Simeon B. Chapin - a financier, philanthropist, and one of the early developers of Myrtle Beach.

The library was the first city-owned library in South Carolina, and is under the jurisdiction of the Recreation Services Department of the City of Myrtle Beach.

