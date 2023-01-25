Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

The Chapin Memorial Library hosts the Jazz Cafe and other amazing programs

By TJ Ross
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Chapin Memorial Library is named for Mr. Simeon B. Chapin - a financier, philanthropist, and one of the early developers of Myrtle Beach.

The library was the first city-owned library in South Carolina, and is under the jurisdiction of the Recreation Services Department of the City of Myrtle Beach.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins shows the victims of a shooting Tuesday in Red Springs....
Sheriff on Robeson County triple homicide victims: ‘We’ve basically taken away a family’
Myrtle Beach woman’s stocking-stuffer scratch-off lands Powerball jackpot
Samantha Watts, Jonathan Watts, Amber Watts, Ryan Porter, Josh Brown
All suspects arrested, charged in connection to N.C. man found dead in Horry County
Wendy Long
Little River woman accused of setting person on fire
After announcing the reopening of Mr. Sub, its new owner hoped to have you sitting and eating...
Despite setbacks Mr. Sub inches closer to opening day

Latest News

Quagliata Brothers Italian Deli & Catering
Head to Quagliata Brothers Italian Deli of Myrtle Beach for authentic Italian cuisine
.
Grand Strand Today - Quagliata Brothers Italian Deli & Catering Pt 5
.
Grand Strand Today - Quagliata Brothers Italian Deli & Catering Pt 1
.
Grand Strand Today - Jazz Cafe, Chapin Memorial Library